We told you Tuesday about the Director of National Intelligence declassifying documents that show John Brennan briefed Obama on Hillary Clinton’s plan to tie then-candidate Trump to Russia.

Fox News reported it this way:

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe on Tuesday declassified documents that revealed former CIA Director John Brennan briefed former President Obama on Hillary Clinton’s purported “plan” to tie then-candidate Donald Trump to Russia as “a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server” ahead of the 2016 presidential election, Fox News has learned. Ratcliffe declassified Brennan’s handwritten notes – which were taken after he briefed Obama on the intelligence the CIA received – and a CIA memo, which revealed that officials referred the matter to the FBI for potential investigative action.

President Trump has since said that he’s now going to approve the declassification of all documents related to the “Russia hoax”:

I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax. Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions! https://t.co/GgnHh9GOiq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

BREAKING: President Trump says he has authorized the “total declassification of any & all documents” regarding Crossfire Hurricane/Russia Probe & the Hillary Clinton email investigation — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 7, 2020

We can’t wait for the media to totally ignore what comes next.

Oh, it’s on!

Excellent news! — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 7, 2020

The Greatest political crime in our history is unraveling….TRUMP 2.0 is unleashed! — 𝓛𝓲𝓼𝓪 (@Rockprincess818) October 7, 2020

If I were Rod Rosenstein, I would have already packed and left my house by now. https://t.co/Ih9yapt0bB — W.E. Dupree (@WayneDupreeShow) October 7, 2020

Woah 👀👀👀 President Trump is authorizing the declassification of all documents related to the Russia investigation https://t.co/CymG5cXvdk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 7, 2020

Oh boy… here we go https://t.co/yNODsLKVYH — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) October 7, 2020

What’ll happen next?

Can’t wait to see the media try and spin this stuff — Leif 🇺🇸 (@_leifnotleaf) October 7, 2020

The media will definitely try to ignore it.

