(ZEROHEDGE) – Big Tech’s efforts to cozy up to former Vice President Joe Biden in the hopes that he triumphs over President Trump on Election Day might not amount to much as Democrats in the House are launching their own push to break up big tech, as the DoJ’s anti-trust wing expands its investigation to focus on stock-exchange financial data tiering.

Drawing their inspiration from EU anti-trust czar Margrethe Vestager, Democrats on the House anti-trust subcommittee have written a draft report outlining inevitable conflicts that arise from tech companies like Amazon, Apple and Google-owner Alphabet both owning a marketplace, and selling their products in the marketplace.

The report, written after more than year of scrutiny by a special House anti-trust panel led by Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline, was apparently leaked to Bloomberg, along with an official critique drafted by a Republican colleague (suggesting that GOP members were behind the leak), some time over the weekend. Before the leak, CNBC had reported that the process of finalizing and releasing the report had been delayed due to some last minute information-gathering involving Facebook.

