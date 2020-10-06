https://www.theepochtimes.com/how-communist-china-subverts-institutions-and-freedoms-in-the-west-canadian-mp-garnett-genuis_3527564.html

Last year, a Tibetan-Canadian student received a torrent of hate mail, harassment, and death threats after she was elected president of her university’s student union.

In 2018, an official running for local office received a letter inviting him to visit China to represent his community in establishing a “friendship” with a Chinese city.

These cases are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to foreign influence operations by the Chinese regime.

In this episode, we sit down with Garnett Genuis, Canada’s Shadow Minister for International Development and Human Rights and a member of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China.

This is American Thought Leaders 🇺🇸, and I’m Jan Jekielek.

American Thought Leaders is an Epoch Times show available on YouTube, Facebook, and The Epoch Times website. It airs on Verizon Fios TV and Frontier Fios on NTD America (Channel 158).

