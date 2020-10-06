https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/06/hypocrisy-hall-of-fame-kurt-eichenwald-calling-trumps-doctors-drug-pushers-and-babbling-about-jail-inspires-epic-drew-holden-thread/

Kurt Eichenwald seems awfully upset that Trump is feeling better and left the hospital. He even went so far as to imply his doctors could turn into drug pushers and end up in jail. Granted, this is Kurt ‘Left a Hentai Tab Open On His Desktop’ Eichenwald sooo … yeah.

Take this with a grain of salt.

So listen to the doctors UNLESS they say Trump is doing well.

Gotcha.

Fascinating and all too predictable.

So predictable in fact that Kurt’s tweet inspired Drew Holden to share his receipt-filled ‘Hypocrisy Hall of Fame’ thread and as he says, it’s a doozy.:

If Trump isn’t dying then the doctors can’t be trusted, or something.

This is something else.

Certain medical experts are ok.

Those other ones though, boo hiss.

He’s also babbling about how doctors only give steroids to really sick, even critical people.

Which is not true.

This thread proves everything really is indeed stupid.

We know you knew that already but this thread is proof positive.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Note, nobody needs Trump to win again more than Steve Schmidt and his Project Lincoln toadies.

Way to go, WaPo!

But wait, there’s more.

Everyone they disagree with must be LYYYYYYING.

Good ol’ Joe.

HA HA HA HA HA

Twitter.

Never change.

***

