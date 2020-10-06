https://www.theblaze.com/news/social-media-shreds-cnns-chris-cuomo-after-ranting-over-trumps-maskless-balcony-appearance-all-because-he-broke-his-own-covid-quarantine-and-fought-with-a-cyclist

Social media took CNN’s Chris Cuomo to task on Monday night after he embarked on a blistering rant against President Donald Trump.

In the attack, Cuomo slammed the president’s return to the White House following his COVID-19 diagnosis and stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

What are the details?

As highlighted by Fox News, a bevy of critics hit out at Cuomo on Monday night after the CNN anchor bemoaned Trump’s return to the White House and took aim at footage showing the president taking off his mask while outside on his own balcony to wave to the public.

The “Cuomo Prime Time” host went viral in April for videotaping his “official reentry” from quarantine into the rest of society following his own COVID-19 diagnosis. During his dramatic reentry, Cuomo insisted that he’d been stuck in the family’s basement for weeks during his convalescence.

However, it was shortly revealed that Cuomo was seen walking outside of his second property, and even engaged in an altercation with a cyclist while he was on the mend and purportedly confined to the family’s basement.

“Days later,” Fox News pointed out, “Cuomo dug himself a hole when he tried to combat a Twitter critic by claiming he was ‘past quarantine’ on the date of a now-infamous altercation with a cyclist, which appears to have occurred days before he claimed he was first healthy enough to emerge from his basement.”

Despite his own controversy, Cuomo on Monday night said, “You want a metaphor? You’ve [got] a president who is a drunk driver who is pushing others to drive drunk. That’s what he is. Do I want to see a drunk driver get hurt? Hell no. But I worry more about the people he hits.”

He complained, “I love seeing him do that victory lap in that limo, thank God! You know why? I knew that meant he has to be OK. Not the people in there with him, PPE up to their … nose. Now they’ve got to quarantine. He doesn’t give a damn. And now, I do not have to feign any extra measure of compassion.”

“Because he went out there, [and] whatever happens now is on him,” Cuomo ranted. “The White House is a cluster. He returned to a cluster and took his mask off.”

What did people say about the diatribe?



In a lengthy article, Media Research Center news analyst Nicholas Fondacaro wrote, “This was from the same guy who was caught breaking his own quarantine while he was still contagious, and staged a fake news segment where he came out of his basement ‘officially.’ He also admitted to spreading his coronavirus to his wife.”

Commentator Caleb Hull added, “Chris Cuomo was diagnosed with COVID-19, broke quarantine, didn’t wear a mask, put others in danger, got into a fight with a cyclist who called him out, then pretended nothing ever happened and threw a party when his ‘quarantine’ was over.”

The Daily Caller’s official Twitter account quipped, “Flashback to April when Cuomo played a dramatic clip of him leaving his basement after supposedly being cleared of coronavirus but had already broken quarantine and got into an altercation with a biker.”

Commentator Jordan Rachel added, “Remember when Chris Cuomo went out in public while knowingly infected with COVID (violating his quarantine) and threatened the random biker who called him out for it?”

Chris Cuomo cleared to end self-quarantine



