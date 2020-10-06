https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/is-trump-the-mysterious-pizza-buying-guy/

Posted by Kane on October 6, 2020 1:12 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Greatest President Ever

Pizzas continue to show up for Trump supporters outside Walter Reed hospital. More than 250 pizzas were delivered. “You know it’s from Trump because the shit isn’t gluten free. There’s meat on it,” he said, adding that the pizzas were arriving every 45 minutes. “Trump’s an alpha.”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...