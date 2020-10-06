https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/is-trump-the-mysterious-pizza-buying-guy/
WOW!! President Trump has been buying his supporters pizza every 45 minutes! How generous!! Thank you @realDonaldTrump #WalterReedMedicalCenter pic.twitter.com/R423Y1LROP
— Just M Today 🇺🇸 (@MrsMogul) October 5, 2020
Greatest President Ever
Pizzas continue to show up for Trump supporters outside Walter Reed hospital. More than 250 pizzas were delivered. “You know it’s from Trump because the shit isn’t gluten free. There’s meat on it,” he said, adding that the pizzas were arriving every 45 minutes. “Trump’s an alpha.”
“Donald Trump brought us some pizza!” Dozens of free pizzas are here for the crowd gathered outside Walter Reed Hospital #Trump #WalterReed #WalterReedHospital pic.twitter.com/SLQ04cBSJ6
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 4, 2020
More pizzas are being brought in, nobody knows the source of this set #Trump #WalterReed #WalterReedHospital pic.twitter.com/cw82YaR6sW
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 5, 2020
I have relatives in the hospitality/hotel industry. President Trump is the Ultimate Host. He enjoys making sure people are taken care of and having a good time. He just sent the people who there to support him outside Walter Reed about a hundred pizzas…while he’s a patient. 😂
— Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) October 5, 2020