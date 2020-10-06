http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/b-yWObW8tQw/

Joe Biden again misstated the number of people who have died from coronavirus during a televised town hall meeting on Monday before he quickly corrected himself.

During the event with NBC News in Florida, Biden said, “Masks matter. These masks, they matter. It matters. It saves lives. It prevents the spread of the disease— 210 million— 210,000 people have died,” quickly correcting himself.

“You have, you know, about 1,000 people a day getting the coronavirus. Fifty thousand, I mean— so it’s a great concern,” he said.

In September, Biden claimed “200 million” Americans had died from the virus.

.@JoeBiden during speech honoring RBG: “And PERHAPS——most cruelly of all———if Donald Trump has his way, the complications from COVID-19, which are well beyond——what they should be. It’s estimated that 200 million people have died—probably by the time I—finish this talk.” pic.twitter.com/Vl3FCdPgSA — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 20, 2020

“It’s estimated 200 million people have died probably by the time I finish this talk,” he falsely asserted, failing to correct himself.

That would represent about two-thirds of the U.S. population.

Several minutes later, he read from the teleprompter, “200,000.”

In June, Biden claimed “over 120 million” had died from the virus before correcting himself, USA Today reported.

In February, the Democrat nominee asserted “150 million people have been killed since 2007” on the streets by guns.

“I would hope that the president, having gone through what he went through, and I’m glad he seems to be coming along pretty well, would communicate the right lesson to the American people,” Biden said on Monday.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube or download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

