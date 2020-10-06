https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/joe-biden-admits-no-support-law-enforcement-2020-video/

One of Trump’s strongest moments in the first presidential debate was when he confronted Biden about the fact that he has no support from law enforcement.

This week during a town hall event on NBC, Biden was asked about his plans for police, should he be elected.

Joe was forced to admit that he has no support from law enforcement in this election.

The Washington Free Beacon reports:

Biden Admits Law Enforcement No Longer Backs Him

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden admitted during an NBC town hall on Monday that he no longer has the support of law enforcement when confronted by the wife of a police officer.

The woman asked Biden to address the “troubling” movement to defund the police and how he would go about ensuring her husband’s safety. Biden dodged the question of safety, but pointed out that cops had supported him in the past.

“I have had overwhelming support from police my whole career up until this year,” he said.

The town hall came just days after the first presidential debate in which Biden failed to name a single law enforcement group that backed him.

See the video below:

During the same event, Biden advocated sensitivity training for police:

When it comes to policing, Biden has all the wrong ideas.

Is there any wonder why Biden doesn’t have the support of police?

