https://redstate.com/bonchie/2020/10/06/joe-biden-cant-stop-saying-racist-crap/
About The Author
Related Posts
Kamala Harris At DNC Telethon: She Worked Hard to Not Excite Anyone With Her Acceptance Speech
August 20, 2020
Pres. Trump and the GOP Should Want This Fight Over the Supreme Court — the Nominee Should Set off a Partisan Brawl
September 22, 2020
Heisman Winner Joe Burrow Cries When Talking About LSU Coach Ed Orgeron
December 15, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy