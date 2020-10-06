https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/06/joe-biden-laughs-off-socialist-label-to-hispanics-in-florida-while-omitting-10-trillion-platform/

“Do I look like a socialist?” quipped former Vice President Joe Biden during an NBC town hall in Florida Monday. In a word, yes.

Biden’s platform promises to rack up $10 trillion in new programs as the federal government faces its highest debt and deficits in world history, illustrating the Democratic presidential candidate’s leftward lurch since capturing his party’s nomination this spring.

“Look, I’m the guy that ran against a socialist,” Biden continued, complaining that throughout the 20-plus candidate primary, Democrats complained that Biden was too moderate, even though Biden was never by any means moderate.

It’s true Biden defeated self-proclaiming socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont for the Democratic nomination. It is also true that since Biden’s electoral victory, Sanders dominated the nominee’s post-primary platform to resurrect the Vermont senator’s socialist agenda with Biden as its Trojan horse.

In July, Biden signed onto the 110-page “Unity Task Force Recommendations” in an agreement hammered out by teams of the two former rivals. Sanders clearly emerged having secured a socialist nominee for the Democratic Party after all by guaranteeing Biden will support fully taxpayer-funded college tuition, tripling the Clinton tax hikes, and threatening officers for securing the nation’s borders. Even NPR labeled the document “A Blueprint For A Progressive Presidency.”

“The compromise they came up with, if implemented, will make Biden the most progressive president since FDR,” Sanders celebrated on MSNBC shortly after its release.

This of course all came before California Sen. Kamala Harris was placed on the ticket. She possesses a Senate voting record even the left of Sanders. Harris has endorsed Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, higher taxes, open borders, sanctuary cities, taxpayer-funded health care for illegal immigrants, late-term abortion, and a religious litmus test for Catholic nominations to the federal judiciary.

Biden’s words Monday night came in response to a question from a Florida voter worried that the Democratic nominee’s radical platform might alienate Cuban voters in the critical southern battleground. According to a new poll out from Florida International University (FIU) Friday, Trump holds a 34 percent lead with Cuban voters, who are more likely to have personally experienced the lies of socialist leaders.

An NBC/Marist poll last month shows Trump winning Florida Hispanics over Biden 50 to 46 percent. Clinton decisively carried this core group over voters in 2016 and still lost the state by less than 1 percent.

The results of Friday’s FIU survey shows Cuban-Americans trending towards the Republican Party as Democrats leap left at breakneck speed.

The poll confirms a trend we found in Equis polling: Cubans who’ve arrived since the mid-90s have swung heavily toward GOP. I mean, look at this chart on party ID…yeesh. pic.twitter.com/oEtisySi3w — Carlos Odio (@carlosodio) October 2, 2020

The Democrats’ 21st-century radicalism is presenting a long-term problem for the party in a must-win state on the road to the White House. The party’s enthusiastic embrace of socialist reforms deploying the same rhetoric to promote them is alienating the state’s Hispanic voters, who heard the same promises before under the broken regimes they fled.

Biden currently leads in Florida by a narrow 2 point margin in the latest aggregate of polls gathered by RealClearPolitics. Clinton however, held a wider lead in the state four years ago at the same point in the race.

