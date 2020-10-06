https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/joe-biden-rudely-knocks-miami-reporter-going-ask-obnoxious-question-video/
Joe Biden rudely knocked a Miami reporter’s “obnoxious” question during a campaign stop in South Florida on Monday.
Biden is used to a group of approved pool reporters asking him screened questions so he flips out when a reporter goes off script.
Joe Biden belittled a female reporter trying to ask him a question, “She’s going to ask an obnoxious question.”
Biden is running for US President and he has yet to be grilled by the media.
TRENDING: Charges Filed Against Trans Elections Judge ‘Erika’ Bickford in Allentown, Pennsylvania — Including Tampering with Ballots
Watch Biden get triggered when a reporter wants to “ask him one quick question about Covid.”
VIDEO:
WATCH: Joe Biden knocks Miami reporter’s “obnoxious” questioning pic.twitter.com/HZqgr1CmN7
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 6, 2020
Biden rarely leaves his basement and when he does he spends his time running from reporters and ogling underage girls.