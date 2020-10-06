https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-cancel-debate-trump-coronavirus

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Tuesday that if President Donald Trump was still testing positive for coronavirus at the time of their scheduled second debate, it should be canceled.

The former vice president made the comments to reporters in Hagerstown, Maryland, as he boarded his plane to fly to Maryland.

“I think if he still has COVID, then we shouldn’t have a debate,” he said, referring to the president.

President Trump stunned the political world when he tweeted early morning Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for coronavirus. He has since gone to Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment and returned to the White House.

“I think we were gonna have to follow very strict guidelines,” explained Biden.

“Too many people have been infected,” he continued. “It’s a very serious problem, so I will be guided by the guidelines of the Cleveland Clinic and what the docs say is the right thing to do. If and when he shows up for debate.”

Previously on Monday Biden said that he would debate the president if the experts said it could be done safely.

“Look, if the doctors, listen to the scientists, if the scientists say that… it’s safe, that the distances are safe, then I think that’s fine,” said Biden. “I’ll do whatever the experts say is the the appropriate thing to do.”

The second debate is scheduled for October 15, while a third has been scheduled for a week later on October 22.

A debate between Vice President Mike Pence and the Democratic vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), is also scheduled for Wednesday, October 7th.

A CNN poll showed Biden with a commanding lead after the first debate, but the Trump campaign downplayed the results, and blamed flawed methodology for the reported gap in support.

“They don’t have the best, most stellar reputation for being real news,” said Trump 2020 campaign press secretary Hogan Gidley of the CNN poll.

