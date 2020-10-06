https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/john-brennan-goes-running-to-jake-tapper/

Ex-CIA Director John Brennan tells CNN the Intelligence Community sent investigative referrals about contacts between Trump 2016 campaign associates and the Russians, suggesting DNI John Ratcliffe release those to balance his “selective” declassifications pic.twitter.com/z7cADeqVVI — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) October 6, 2020

John Brennan ran to Jake Tapper this evening and attacked DNI John Ratcliffe

Brennan appeared on CNN shortly after Ratcliffe declassified the documents, but denied that they showed any wrongdoing on Hillary Clinton’s part. “If in fact what the Russians were alleging, that Hillary was trying to highlight the reported connections between Trump and the Russians — and that’s a big ‘if’ — there is nothing at all illegal about that.”

Democrats accused Ratcliffe of spreading Russian disinformation. A spokesman for Clinton, Nick Merrill, told Politico that the allegation was “baseless bullshit.”

“In late July 2016, US intelligence agencies obtained insight into Russian intelligence analysis alleging that US Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had approved a campaign plan to stir up a scandal against US Presidential candidate Donald Trump by tying him to Putin and the Russians’ hacking of the DNC. The IC does not know the accuracy of this allegation of the extent to which the Russian intelligence analysis may reflect exaggerations or fabrication,” Ratcliffe wrote to Lindsey Graham.

Catherine Herridge notes the timing…

Brennan notes cite July 28, + 3 days later FBI opens Crossfire Hurricane on Trump campaign.

TIMING: Brennan notes cite July 28 2016 + 3 days later FBI opens Crossfire Hurricane on Trump campaign team. My margin notations I.D. players. Brennan calls it “selective declassification” + “designed to advance politicial interests” of POTUS + Republicans @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/ZK38dD67M6 — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) October 7, 2020

Crossfire Hurricane Fusion Cell

Just-declassified Sep 2016 memo from the CIA to Comey reveals Brennan’s task force was called the “CROSSFIRE HURRICANE fusion cell,” which means Obama’s National Security Council Principals were briefed on Trump campaign targets Flynn, Manafort, Papa-D & Page.

BREAKING: Just-declassified Sep 2016 memo from the CIA to Comey reveals Brennan’s task force was called the “CROSSFIRE HURRICANE fusion cell,” which means Obama’s National Security Council Principals were briefed on Trump campaign targets Flynn, Manafort, Papa-D & Page.#ObamaKnew — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) October 7, 2020

CIA briefed Obama on Hillary’s plan to link Trump to Russia — Bret Baier tonight

