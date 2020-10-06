https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kentucky-ag-daniel-cameron-breonna-taylor/2020/10/06/id/990658

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Tuesday defended his handling of the Breonna Taylor police shooting case after attorneys representing her family called on Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear to appoint a new special prosecutor to investigate her death.

“The tragedy, and I’ve said this from the beginning, was that Breonna Taylor was in that hallway next to Kenneth Walker when they returned fire and they hit her,” Cameron told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.” “No one disputes that this is a tragedy, but sometimes our criminal law is inadequate to respond to a tragedy.”

Attorney Ben Crump, who has become nationally known for representing George Floyd and other police shooting victims, and other attorneys have written Beshear a letter, arguing Cameron “did not serve as an unbiased prosecutor” and “intentionally did not present charges to the grand jury.”

“This is the Ben Crump model,” Cameron said in response. “He goes into a city, creates a narrative, cherry-picks facts to prove that narrative, creates chaos in a community, misrepresents the facts and then he leaves with his money and asks the community to pick up the pieces.”

He added it is “terribly irresponsible” for Crump to “push such narratives, such falsehoods,” but as attorney general, “I don’t have the luxury of falsehoods – I have the responsibility to the truth, the law, and justice.”

Cameron said two Louisville Metro police officers, Detective Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Johnathan Mattingly, were justified in returning fire after Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a shot at them while they were executing a police warrant. The third officer, Brett Hankison, was the only one indicted on charges of firing shots into a neighbor’s home.

Meanwhile, Cameron on Tuesday defended himself as a “Black Republican” and said he will not give in to “mob mentality.”

He also responded to a “Saturday Night Live” performance by rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who panned Cameron during her act and said Black women need to be protected.

“Let me just say that I agree that we need to love and protect our Black women,” Cameron said. “There’s no question about that. But the fact that someone would get on national television and make disparaging comments about me because I’m simply trying to do my job is disgusting.”

