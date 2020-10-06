https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/killer-cuomo-whose-actions-led-deaths-thousands-elderly-new-yorkers-pandemic-now-threatening-jews-gather-worship/

New York had the highest rate of deaths of any state in the US (along with New Jersey) due to the inhumane and murderous policies of Governor Cuomo and his Department of Health. Cuomo famously sent sick patients back to nursing homes to spread the virus among the residents in the care facilities

Now the governor is threatening Jews and Christians in New York.



Back in May we reported that New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo, Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, MD and Executive Deputy Commissioner Sally Dreslin’s actions led to thousands of deaths in New York state.

Yaacov Apelbaum at the Illustrated Primer shared that these New York politicians are accountable for thousands of nursing home deaths because of their insane directives related to the China coronavirus.

Apelbaum first pointed out the ludicrous directive from New York’s Department of Health, including:

During this global health emergency, all NHs [nursing homes] must comply with the expedited receipt of residents returning from hospitals to NHs.

and:

No resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the NH solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19. NHs are prohibited from requiring a hospitalized resident who is determined medically stable to be tested for COVID-19 prior to admission or readmission.

As we reported in May, the reason for the Cuomo’s insane directives is possibly linked to money:

In 2018, as Governor Andrew Cuomo faced a challenge to his reelection bid in the New York State Democratic primary, he got a last minute $1m cash infusion from the General New York Hospital Association (GNYHA)—a powerful NY healthcare industry group. On April 2, 2020, he repaid the favor when he quietly signed legislation shielding hospital and nursing home executives from any lawsuits stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. The clauses, inserted into the annual budget bill by Cuomo, gave blanket immunity protections for healthcare industry executive and administrators, the same individuals and institutions that have made a fortune moving sick Covid-19 patients to nursing homes.

The GNYHA gave to the Democrats an unheard of $3 million in the 2018 election cycle. Of this, Cuomo and his state party committee received close to $2.3m from various hospitals and nursing home industry donors. Governor Cuomo returned the favor with his directive forcing COVID-19 patients back into elderly homes. This directive provided a massive increase in revenues to organizations associated with the GNYHA who were paid handsomely for COVID patients. It was a bonanza for these entities.

The impact of this decision on elderly New Yorkers in nursing homes is the elderly in these nursing homes spread the disease and died. They died at the worst rate in the country (along with New Jersey) and the world.

The Gateway Pundit reported numerous times that the mortality rates for the China coronavirus across the US was never as high as in New York and New Jersey. The death rates in these areas are way above the rest of the country and the world for that matter.

It is clear that Governor Cuomo’s policies in New York led to the unnecessary massive number of deaths in the state.

We also reported that Cuomo’s insane and deadly policies not only targeting nursing homes, they also targeted adult care facilities and group homes for people with disabilities.

The March 25 nursing home edict issued by the New York state (NYS) Department of Health (DOH) is NOT the only order NYS enacted, which mandated that Covid-19 infected patients got sent into congregate care facilities from hospitals. NYS ALSO sent COVID-19 infected patients into adult care facilities (ACFs) and into group homes managed under the NYS Office for People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD).

Here are links the directives in New York:

Enacted March 25, 2020, Nursing Homes: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2020/03/doh_covid19-_nhadmissionsreadmissions_-032520.pdf (Note this has been taken down but is noted above.)

Enacted April 7, 2020, Adult Care Facilities: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2020/04/doh_covid19_acfreturnofpositiveresidents_040720.pdf (This URL no longer works. Here is the policy: https://web.archive.org/web/20200608212648/https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2020/04/doh_covid19_acfreturnofpositiveresidents_040720.pdf)

Enacted April 10, 2020, NYS OPWDD Certified Residential Facilities: https://opwdd.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2020/04/4.11.2020-opwdd_crfreturnfromhospital.pdf (In case the above has been deleted: https://web.archive.org/web/20200531135252/https://opwdd.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2020/04/4.11.2020-opwdd_crfreturnfromhospital.pdf)

Janice Dean from FOX News lost both her parents-in-law to COVID-19 in New York. She wrote an oped on the matter at USA Today. Below is an excellent video that describes the entire deadly scandal:

[embedded content]

Many New York families lost loved ones due to Cuomo’s policies. To this day we have no idea how many vulnerable, disabled New Yorkers have been infected or died in these facilities as a result.

President Trump tweeted about Killer Cuomo’s COVID-19 crimes in New York:

.@NYGovCuomo should get his puppet New York prosecutors, who have been illegally after me and my family for years, to investigate his incompetent handling of the China Virus, and all of the deaths caused by this incompetence. It is at minimum a Nursing Home Scandal – 11,000 DEAD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020

Now ‘Killer Cuomo’ is threatening Jews in his state. In a press conference on Monday the governor threatened Jews in his state:

Gov cuomo.. Either the Jews get on board or im closing the synagogues tomorrow..https://t.co/nRytwL64LD — qjoelq (@JoelHobbs14) October 5, 2020

In his presentation the New York governor used pictures from 14 years ago:

NY Gov. Cuomo is under fire for using a 14 year old photo at his press conference on Monday, to illustrate his claim that orthodox Jews are hosting mass gatherings. “These pictures are just from the past couple of weeks,” Cuomo declared. pic.twitter.com/dQssvgxlfR — VosIzNeias (@VINNews) October 5, 2020

Killer Cuomo is responsible for thousands of elderly New Yorkers’ lives and the nullification of Jews rights in the state as well. This seriously needs to be investigated and addressed.



