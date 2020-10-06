https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/information-showing-china-coronavirus-fizzling-hospitalizations-deaths-provide-proof/

President Trump contracted the China coronavirus last week, was hospitalized and today he is coming home. The idea of President Trump on steroids is scaring the hell out of the Democrats. Not only did President Trump beat it but additional data shows that the China coronavirus is beginning to die out.

News came out this afternoon that President Trump is leaving the hospital and is returning to the White House after contracting the China coronavirus and beating it:

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

The President’s ability to overcome the China coronavirus is one thing, but there is more information that supports the belief that the virus is dissipating.

Despite over 70,000 cases of COVID-19 identified at 50 major universities this fall, only 3 individuals have been hospitalized and there are no deaths:

1/ Campus C19 update, 10/5/20: Despite ~70K C19+ tests at 50 major universities, barely any reported hospitalizations (i.e., 3), & no deaths. (Tabulated below, with explanation, & more refs following tweet thread) pic.twitter.com/aXrycwtFtk — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) October 5, 2020

In addition, the China related website, Worldometers shows today that the US (with a population of around 350 million) has not incurred more than 1,000 deaths a day related to the China coronavirus since September 23, 2020 or in almost two weeks:

It appears the China coronavirus is slowing down from its peak earlier this year in April. Now it’s time to move on from this madness and get on with our lives.

