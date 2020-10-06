https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/06/levelheaded-cnn-analyst-asha-rangappa-warns-america-that-we-have-a-biological-terrorist-in-the-white-house-literally/
Thank goodness we’ve got experts like CNN analyst and aspiring model Asha Rangappa to put Donald Trump’s bout with COVID19 in perspective:
To recap: We have a biological terrorist in the White House
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) October 6, 2020
BTW, I mean that literally. Trump’s own AG says that COVID meets the statutory definition of a “biological agent” and that intentionally passing it to others can constitute an act of terrorism https://t.co/UcQwshbUS9
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) October 6, 2020
To be fair, we didn’t say it was reasonable perspective.
Are you an idiot? https://t.co/dZ6vCxygcy
— Corn Pop ☭⃠ (@JDubbsBlog) October 6, 2020
Try decaf
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) October 6, 2020
And maybe a sedative, just to be sure.
To recap: anyone can be a television commentator. https://t.co/1xow8RT1YA
— Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) October 6, 2020
