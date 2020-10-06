https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/06/levelheaded-cnn-analyst-asha-rangappa-warns-america-that-we-have-a-biological-terrorist-in-the-white-house-literally/

Thank goodness we’ve got experts like CNN analyst and aspiring model Asha Rangappa to put Donald Trump’s bout with COVID19 in perspective:

Trending

To be fair, we didn’t say it was reasonable perspective.

And maybe a sedative, just to be sure.

***

Related:

Oh, the humanity! CBS News correspondent confesses he ‘felt safer reporting in North Korea than’ he does covering the WH

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Asha Rangappabiological terrorismbioterrorismCNNcoronavirusCOVIDCOVID19Donald Trump

recent stories

Media

Levelheaded CNN analyst Asha Rangappa warns America that ‘we have a biological terrorist in the White House’ — ‘literally’

Entertainment

Blue-checked author points out that we wouldn’t be in this mess ‘if a small percentage of Republicans read up to two books a year’

International events

‘Disobey’: Heartbreaking video from the UK shows a son scolded for being too close to his mom at his dad’s funeral

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...