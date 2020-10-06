https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/mainstream-media-attacks-trump-removing-mask-white-house-steps/

(ZEROHEDGE) – As is often the case with anything and everything involving President Trump, his return to the White House residence last night was either a stirring show of strength or a reckless example of the president’s callous disregard for the safety of others. It all depends on where an individual gets their news.

Reuters reported that Trump’s ‘heavily coordinated’ spectacle – where he encouraged Americans to “get out there” but “be careful” – elicited a backlash mostly because of Trump’s decision to remove his mask while standing – alone – in front of the South Portico.

The newswire service managed to find a couple of partisan doctors to opine on the record that they were ‘horrified’ by Trump’s behavior and words.

