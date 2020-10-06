https://www.theepochtimes.com/maryland-school-board-member-resigns-over-post-wishing-trump-dies-from-covid-19_3527830.html

A Washington County Board of Education member from Maryland has said she will resign after she published a post on her personal Facebook page saying that she wished President Donald Trump would die from COVID-19, the disease caused by the CCP virus.

Longtime educator Jacqueline Fischer, who has since retracted her comments, was also criticized for sharing a series of posts that criticized the president and his administration.

“Since he has tested positive for COVID-19, maybe the country will get lucky and he will die. Wouldn’t that be an act of karma!” wrote Fischer, who was first elected to the board in 2002.

“He could care less [sic] how many Americans die from this even if he is the one who exposed them. I hope he dies from it. That would solve a lot of America’s problems.”

Fischer’s current term on the board began in 2018, and was due to expire in 2022. She was previously a board member from 2002 to 2006 and during the years 2010 and 2014.

The Washington County Board Of Education said in a statement on Sunday that her resignation is set to be accepted on Oct. 6 at the board’s Public Business Meeting.

“Washington County Public Schools is aware of the comments posted on social media by a Washington County Board of Education member,” the board said. “These comments are from one individual member of the Board of Education and do not reflect the views, positions, or opinions of WCPS or the WCBOE.”

President Donald Trump removes his mask upon return to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington on Oct. 5, 2020. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The Republican Party of Washington County also released a statement thanking Fischer for her resignation.

“I would also like to thank the other members of the school board as well who helped make this possible. We look forward to the conclusion of this situation on Tuesday when her resignation is official,” the statement reads. “Our community can now begin the healing process and work to build a better educational system deserving of our great county.”

Fischer on Friday afternoon told Herald-Mail Media that she shared the now-deleted post “out of frustration.”

“I don’t really agree with that,” Fischer said. “I don’t wish anyone to die. It was just out of frustration. I really wish he would lose the race is what I should have said.”

The Epoch Times contacted Fischer for comment, but didn’t immediately hear back.

Trump left Maryland’s Walter Reed hospital on Monday evening, four days after his COVID-19 diagnosis. His doctors told a news conference that his condition had improved enough to allow him to return back to the White House.

