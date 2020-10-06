https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/massive-hollywood-style-trump-sign-placed-405-los-angeles/

Activists have put up a massive Hollywood-style “Trump” sign off the 405 freeway in Los Angeles.

The sign was put up sometime overnight between Monday and Tuesday near the Getty Center. The letters are 20 feet tall and a whopping 70 feet long.

Yes, it’s real. Near the Getty Center. The @realDonaldTrump sign is about 10′ high on the 405N, as spotted by @MarkKonoSky5 pic.twitter.com/7iNdt2JRMk — Samantha Cortese (@SamanthaCortese) October 6, 2020

The group behind the sign said in a statement provided to the Gateway Pundit that “the idea behind this was two-fold.” First, they said that it was a “psychological terror op designed to counter the psychological terror ops that the Democrat run government of California has been running on its citizenry since the lockdown.” Second, it is a sign to other Trump supporters “that there is hope.”

Trump supporters erected a massive TRUMP sign in Hollywood California. pic.twitter.com/RFKsfDz9Qa — Matthew (@WhjteHovse) October 6, 2020

“By being on the 405, looming over Westwood and the Getty, we have taken our message right into the belly of the CA progressive beast,” the statement read. “It is a signal to all of the war weary citizens here behind enemy lines that they are not forgotten and that there is hope and others like them here in Vichy California.”

They added that “since Trump’s hospitalization, it’s interpretation may have changed to that of a ‘get well’ card, but as Trump rises like a Phoenix from the flames of Hoax-vid 19, we hope the former interpretation is the one that sticks.”

It is unclear when and if the city will remove it.

