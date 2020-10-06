https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/gun-toting-mccloskeys-indicted-on-two-charges-including-tampering-with-evidence/

McCloskeys indicted on two charges including tampering with evidence

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Mark and Patricia McCloskey on two counts each: exhibiting a weapon and tampering with evidence. The couple appeared before a judge Tuesday, who continued their hearing until Oct. 14, saying the grand jury needed more time to deliberate.

The couple’s attorney, Joel Schwartz, said he was told the grand jury reached a decision to indict his clients Tuesday afternoon. Their cases have been assigned to judges Michael Stelzer and Thomas Clark.

Schwartz said he wasn’t surprised by the indictment, saying the grand jury didn’t have all the facts.

“Once all the facts are out, it will be clear the McCloskeys committed no crime whatsoever,” Schwartz said. “Frankly because the grand jury is not an adversarial process and defense counsel are not allowed in there and I have no idea what was stated to the grand jury and what law was given to the grand jury.”

