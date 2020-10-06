https://www.lifezette.com/2020/10/meghan-markles-ego-left-raging-after-shes-told-shes-not-the-only-powerful-woman-body-language-expert-says/

Last week, Meghan Markle spoke at Fortune’s virtual summit from her mansion in Santa Barbara, California. Now, a body language expert is claim that during the summit, Meghan showed signs that she “doesn’t like being told she’s not the only powerful woman.”

While speaking at the summit, Meghan said that she pays no attention to “flattery or criticism” before attacking the media for “misinterpreting” remarks she has made in order to make them sound more “controversial” or “inflammatory.” Afterwards, body language expert Bruce Durham told The Mirror that not all of Meghan’s interview was as authentic as she would have us believe.

Durham noticed that Meghan seemed to be visibly uncomfortable when Fortune senior editor Ellen McGirt told her she’s “not the only powerful woman involved in this equation.”

The body language expert does not think that this sat well with Meghan.

“She doesn’t receive it like that, she receives it as a threat. Up until then the interviewer is still heaping praise on Meghan,” Durham said. “She does three things to let you know her ego is raging. She brushes her hair, she’s reframing herself. She wants to be seen as the powerful woman. Her ego springs into life.”

“Lots of eye blocks, she wants to be the person in the room,” he added. “Watch her throat, tightening of the throat, it’s an animalistic reaction. She does not like hearing she’s not the only powerful equation.”

Durham went on to talk about how her body language begins to show negativity around some of the things she’s saying.

“There’s the shrug of the lips, that doesn’t indicate positive. The eye blocks kick in. Then a third thingis that she looks down. Down is not a good place, it’s negative, afraid,” the expert said. “Then she introduces her own critique. She says she’s received criticism for being controversial in the past. She’s trying to get across that she isn’t controversial.”

“Then she goes on to say what she’s said that’s been labelled as controversial,” Durham added. “She says if you look at what I’ve said – and looks left so is recollecting – but then there’s a series of eye blocks and a lip shrug. This means there is not full positivity – she isn’t happy at all.”

“The really interesting bit is when she says it’s not controversial. She has what’s called a ‘switch of the head pattern’, a shake of the head goes with no,” he said. “She shakes her head as she’s trying to stay positive – it just naturally doesn’t go. I want to know what’s going on in her head as she says ‘it’s not controversial.’”

Durham said that he could see that at the end of the video, Meghan was trying to convince herself that she had come off as “authentic.”

“If you’re positive that something is true, you’re energized and you smile. People engage, if it’s negative people shut their eyes and look away,” he explained. “Right at the end she’s either not telling the truth, or holding something back, or not being authentic. When she says the word ‘truth’ she has an eyeblock, not an eyes wide open when you rally believe something, but the opposite – as if she’s trying to block out the image.”

“At the end she nods as if she’s trying to convince herself that she sounded OK. But if she needs to convince herself, and all those eye blocks are there then that tells you that she isn’t being truthful or believing in the words she’s saying,” he continued. “Her narrative isn’t matching up with her body language.

“At some point she is being authentic and telling the truth but we must also acknowledge that she’s not being authentic at certain times or telling us the full story,” Durham concluded.

This piece originally appeared in UpliftingToday.com and is used by permission.

