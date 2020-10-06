https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/michelle-obama-releases-video-says-morally-wrong-racist-say-black-lives-matter-riots-violent-video/

Black Lives Matter-Antifa mobs have caused over one billion dollars in damages in cities across America since May. In Minneapolis alone Black Lives Matter mobs damaged or destroyed over 1,500 businesses or buildings.

Despite these facts Michelle Obama cut a video on Tuesday where she insists the BLM riots were peaceful. She then says it’s “morally wrong” and “racist” to say the BLM riots were violent.

Michelle Obama just disqualified herself from any future serious conversations.

TRENDING: Charges Filed Against Trans Elections Judge ‘Erika’ Bickford in Allentown, Pennsylvania — Including Tampering with Ballots

Michelle Obama: Whipping violence and intimidation? And they’re pinning it all on what’s been an overwhelmingly peaceful movement for racial solidarity. It’s true! Research backs it up only a tiny fraction of demonstrations that had any violence at all. So what the president is doing is once again patently false. It’s morally wrong and, yes, it is racist! But that doesn’t mean it won’t work… When people hear these lies and crazy conspiracies repeated over and over and over again they don’t know what to think… And one thing this president is really, really good at is spreading confusion and lies to win.

.@MichelleObama on BLM riots: Trump is “pinning [violence] on what’s been an overwhelmingly peaceful movement for racial solidarity; it’s true, research backs it up; only a tiny fraction of demonstrations have had any violence at all … What the president is doing is … racist.” pic.twitter.com/7wBsmACiCQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 6, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

