The election’s getting closer every day, and Dems are pulling out the big guns.

Michelle Obama, ladies and gentlemen, with an important message that voters need to hear if they want to save this country from racism and lies:

.@MichelleObama on BLM riots: Trump is “pinning [violence] on what’s been an overwhelmingly peaceful movement for racial solidarity; it’s true, research backs it up; only a tiny fraction of demonstrations have had any violence at all … What the president is doing is … racist.” pic.twitter.com/7wBsmACiCQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 6, 2020

Only a tiny fraction! Only 7% of businesses get set on fire! Only 7% of innocent business owners and bystanders get curb-stomped or murdered!

Look, only a tiny fraction of people at Ford’s Theater that night fired a gun. It was an overwhelmingly peaceful evening at the theater. https://t.co/pAVhFyKFIr — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) October 6, 2020

Advanced research says that you should ignore the hundreds of videos of widespread arson, assault, looting, and destruction. Experts agree. https://t.co/UhXXxPWKEt — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) October 6, 2020

The funniest thing about this enormous load of BS is the appeal to “research”. They’re trying to use their “I believe in science” line to deny months of widespread violence. https://t.co/UhXXxPWKEt — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) October 6, 2020

I end every statement I make today with

“It’s true and research backs it up”! — TajMaMarsh (@marshallfoster2) October 6, 2020

Science™ says that property destruction and violence don’t count if they reflect poorly on the Left. It’s Science™. Science™! And who are we to argue with Science™? Who is Donald Trump to argue with Science™?

If peaceful then why this https://t.co/KSYDSprDTM — The Oracle of Parma (@OracleOfParma) October 6, 2020

WATCH: Michelle Obama says that protests aren’t violent and Trump is lying about it… So I made a side-by-side video proving her VERY wrong. pic.twitter.com/cwC67ahBsx — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 6, 2020

Don’t worry Portland, Seattle, NYC, Kenosha, etc., you’re just imagining the roving gangs of mobs, the burning buildings, random shootings and Molotov cocktails! Oh and you’re racist! https://t.co/QMDQy2mPAC — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) October 6, 2020

Of course you’re racist. Only racists would point out that livelihoods and lives are being destroyed in the name of “racial solidarity.” Innocent black people are victims of riots and looting, too, but they just need to realize that the violence is “overwhelmingly peaceful” and they have nothing to worry about.

Wut — Sage McCallister (@SageMccallister) October 6, 2020

I don’t feel overwhelmed with peace when I watch the videos — 𝙎𝙤𝙘𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙚𝙟 (@TheSocrateej) October 6, 2020

Gaslighting goes down so much smoother when it’s dressed up in designer clothes.

