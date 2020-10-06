https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pennsylvania-battleground-debate-pandemic/2020/10/06/id/990683

A majority of Pennsylvania voters support former Vice President Joe Biden over President Donald Trump, according to a new poll.

A Monmouth University Poll published Tuesday shows Biden’s lead holds between 8 and 11 points when it comes to likely voters and 12 points among registered voters in the state.

Poll results show:

54% of Pennsylvania voters say they back Biden for president.

42% of Pennsylvania voters say they will reelect Trump.

60% of Pennsylvania voters say Biden has some understanding of their day, while only 45% of the state’s voters feel that Trump understands them.

52% of Pennsylvania voters say they trust Biden to handle the coronavirus pandemic, while 32% say they trust the president.

Biden has a larger lead now than he did one month ago, according to pollsters. Last month, Biden held a 49%-45% lead over Trump among registered voters, according to a similar poll.

“If any recent event moved the needle it was more likely last week’s debate than the president’s COVID diagnosis,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute. “What seems to be more important than either event, though, is voters’ focus on which candidate they trust more on the issues that keep them up at night.”

The poll surveyed 500 Pennsylvania voters between Sept. 30-Oct. 4. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

