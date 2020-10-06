https://www.fox21news.com/news/more-than-2000-coronavirus-patients-recover-at-home-after-treatment-at-uchealth/

COLORADO SPRINGS — More than 2,000 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from UCHealth hospitals across Colorado.

UCHealth attributes continued recovery numbers to new treatment methods and access to clinical trials.

“While our numbers of cases are manageable, we watch these numbers closely as we know a resurgence is possible. Our enhanced safety measures remain in place, and we encourage everyone to be diligent regarding hand hygiene, social distancing and wearing masks,” said UCHealth Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Peg Reidy.

According to UCHealth, 334 of released COVID-19 patients were in southern Colorado.

The 2000th patient released was at Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs, just last week.

“It is a testament to the dedication of everyone at UCHealth that so many of those who fell ill from this disease have been able to go home to their families and loved ones. It is a daily reminder that those who undertake this endeavor should always be proud of the work they do and the role they play in healing and helping those in need,” said Dr. David Steinbruner, Chief Medical Officer of UCHealth Memorial.

According to UCHealth, 65 patients across the state are now hospitalized with possible or confirmed cases of COVID-19

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

