Sen. Lisa MurkowskiLisa Ann MurkowskiGOP struggles to play defense on Trump’s ObamaCare lawsuit Vulnerable Republicans break with Trump on ObamaCare lawsuit Overnight Health Care: Six Republicans break with party on ObamaCare vote | Pfizer CEO ‘disappointed’ vaccine discussed ‘in political terms’ | Trump Supreme Court pick signed ‘right to life’ statement in 2006 MORE (R-Alaska) said Tuesday that she thought talks on another coronavirus relief package should continue, even after President Trump Donald John TrumpState Department revokes visa of Giuliani-linked Ukrainian ally: report White House Gift Shop selling ‘Trump Defeats COVID’ commemorative coin Biden says he should not have called Trump a clown in first debate MORE pulled the plug until after the election.

“Now is not the time for Congress to stop doing its work. I strongly believe negotiations should continue, particularly among those of us in Congress. … We all need to keep working until we reach a bipartisan agreement that can pass both chambers and be signed by the president,” Murkowski said in a statement.

Murkowski is the second GOP senator to push back against the abrupt end to the negotiations, which Trump announced via a series of tweets earlier Tuesday.

Trump’s decision comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiRepublican COVID-19 outbreak rocks the 2020 race Pelosi suggests Trump setting ‘dangerous’ example with quick return to White House Speaker Pelosi, House Democrats leave town, fail the American people MORE (D-Calif.) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinPelosi suggests Trump setting ‘dangerous’ example with quick return to White House Top Fed official warns failure to pass more COVID-19 relief could slow recovery The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by Facebook – Trump claims health improving amid transparency criticism MORE have talked daily, and met in person last week, as part of an effort to try to revive the long-stalled negotiations and reach an agreement.

The president, however, said in a string of tweets that he had told his negotiating team — Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsOvernight Defense: Trump says he’s leaving Walter Reed, ‘feeling really good’ after COVID-19 treatment | White House coronavirus outbreak grows | Dems expand probe into Pompeo speeches Trump’s physician declines to provide key information on his health Trump says he’s leaving Walter Reed Monday evening MORE — to walk away.

“I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business,” Trump tweeted.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenate leaves town for two weeks amid coronavirus outbreak Graham officially schedules hearing on Trump’s Supreme Court pick to start Oct. 12 We need to curb the coronavirus outbreak in the Senate — now MORE (R-Ky.) offered support for Trump’s decision on Tuesday, saying the president’s view “was that they were not going to produce a result.”

McConnell has been publicly noncommittal about moving any deal reached by Pelosi and Mnuchin in the Senate. And top members of his leadership team have cast doubt that a bill starting at $1.5 trillion or $1.6 trillion, the White House’s latest offer, could get enough GOP support to pass the Senate.

But Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsGOP anxiety grows over Trump political roller coaster The Hill’s Morning Report – Trump, first lady in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 GOP struggles to play defense on Trump’s ObamaCare lawsuit MORE (R-Maine), an endangered incumbent who like Murkowski is part of a dwindling group of moderates, called the decision to end talks a “huge mistake.”

“I have already been in touch with the Secretary of the Treasury, one of the chief negotiators, and with several of my Senate colleagues,” Collins said in a statement.

