https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/must-see-michelle-obama-defends-peaceful-black-lives-matter-riots-video/

Black Lives Matter-Antifa mobs have caused over one billion dollars in damages in cities across America since May. In Minneapolis alone Black Lives Matter mobs damaged or destroyed over 1,500 businesses or buildings.

Despite these facts Michelle Obama cut a video on Tuesday urging Americans to vote for dementia Joe Biden.

In the video Michelle insists the BLM riots were peaceful.

She then says it’s “morally wrong” and “racist” to say the BLM riots were violent.

TRENDING: Charges Filed Against Trans Elections Judge ‘Erika’ Bickford in Allentown, Pennsylvania — Including Tampering with Ballots

This afternoon we posted video of Michelle defending the violent mobs attacking American cities.

Michelle is a nut.

Via The Gateway Pundit Instagram page:

View this post on Instagram Watch the video and you decide. A post shared by The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) on Oct 6, 2020 at 11:13am PDT

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

