House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is purposely stalling negotiations for the next coronavirus stimulus package so the country’s economy turns sour, which she hopes ultimately reflects poorly on President Donald Trump, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told Newsmax TV.

“Steve Mnuchin, Nancy Pelosi continue to talk,” Navarro told Tuesday’s “American Agenda.” “We should have had this done literally months ago. Nancy Pelosi’s been trying to hold this president hostage, I think trying to induce economic downturn to favor the Democrats winning, which I think is just wrong.

“President Trump is not holding this up. It’s the Democrats and Nancy Pelosi,” Navarro said.

Navarro said he agrees with the Democrats that money from the next stimulus bill should go to the production of essential medical supplies and equipment back to the United States. That would, he said, decrease the nation’s dependence on China to produce those goods.

But Navarro said he disagrees with some of the other things Democrats want to spend money on in the next stimulus package.

“What we don’t want to do is create an extravagant bailout for profligate states that have sanctuary cities who got into their problems because they give money to illegal aliens. That’s the road to perdition.”

