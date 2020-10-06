https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nba-caves-league-to-cancel-social-justice-messages-on-courts-and-jerseys-next-year/

Adam Silver sat down for an interview with Rachel Nichols on NBA Countdown earlier this week, and indicated that the social justice messaging that you see on the courts and the backs of players’ jerseys will be “left off the floor” next season.

Rachel Nichols: The NBA has certainly been the most visible billion-dollar organization championing social justice and civil rights. As you noted in your press conference the other day, though, that has not been universally popular. How committed are you to being that going forward?

Adam Silver: We’re completely committed to standing for social justice and racial equality and that’s been the case going back decades. It’s part of the DNA of this league. How it gets manifested is something we’re gonna have to sit down with the players and discuss for next season. I would say, in terms of the messages you see on the court and our jerseys, this was an extraordinary moment in time when we began these discussions with the players and what we all lived through this summer. My sense is there’ll be somewhat a return to normalcy, that those messages will largely be left to be delivered off the floor. And I understand those people who are saying ‘I’m on your side, but I want to watch a basketball game.’

LeBron walks off the court leaving team shorthanded on the final possession pic.twitter.com/ndbbD1dS7I — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 5, 2020

LeBron James was the first Los Angeles Lakers player off the court Sunday night as the Miami Heat were putting the finishing touches on their Game 3 victory in the NBA Finals.

James led the Lakers with 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists but was clearly frustrated with a late foul call and the 20 Lakers turnovers that ultimately put the team in a hole early and cost them down the stretch.

James was seen leaving the floor with 10 seconds left and off to the side before the buzzer sounded and the game officially ended. “This is not a good look,” ESPN broadcaster Mark Jackson said of James.