https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2020/10/06/nbc-beclowns-itself-with-biden-infomercial-town-hall-sham-undecided-voters-not-so-much/
About The Author
Related Posts
Watch: CNN Reporter All but Endorses Kamala Harris on Live TV, Proclaims ‘She Was Fabulous!’
August 13, 2020
The Silent Majority, Silent No More In Seattle: Thousands Come Out to Back the Police, Antifa Tries to Cause Trouble
August 9, 2020
Bernie's the Favorite. He Should Start Acting Like It
April 8, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy