NBC News portrayed voters as being “undecided” during a town hall event for Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden last night, but some of them had already declared their support for Biden on the network’s sister channel, MSNBC.

“Lawyer Peter Gonzalez and marketing executive Ismael Llano posed questions to Biden during a town hall on Monday, when he appeared before what the network described as an ‘audience of undecided Florida voters,’” The Washington Free Beacon reported. “Both Gonzalez and Llano, however, were featured in an MSNBC segment in August to explain why they support Biden.”

The Free Beacon’s report showcased a third voter who had also indicated on MSNBC after the first presidential debate that he would probably vote for Biden. The report also highlighted at least two other voters who were showcased that appeared to show either strong anti-Trump or pro-Biden sentiment on their social media accounts.

.@NBCNews featured a pair of “undecided” voters during a network town hall earlier this week who had previously declared their support for Democratic nominee @JoeBiden on the network’s sister channel, @MSNBC. via @CAndersonMO and @DavidRutz pic.twitter.com/gKW1Sh3bb5 — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 6, 2020

The Free Beacon caught ABC News essentially doing the same thing last month when they hosted a town hall event with President Donald Trump:

The Free Beacon reported:

Kutztown University professor Ellesia Blaque—whom ABC repeatedly identified as “uncommitted” in its coverage of the town hall—praised vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris during the Democratic primary, saying she would “be there, volunteering” for the California senator in Pennsylvania. The English professor was not shy about her partisanship, calling Trump a “f—ing moron,” “pathetic,” “pig,” “swine,” “punk ass,” and “LOOSER” (sic) in a slew of 2019 tweets. She is a self-described “liberal Democrat,” according to her Facebook profile, on the grounds that liberals “are not motivated by money or power, but by humanity and the needs of the people.” Another “uncommitted” voter, Philadelphia pastor Carl Day, tweeted that he’s “never once supported trump and won’t now” in August, just weeks before the ABC town hall. He went on to say that Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan refers to a time in which “the n— did what they were told in all industries, wouldn’t have the audacity to try to enter a white establishment and didn’t talk back to the cops.” Day also referred to Trump as a “villain,” called him “ridiculously arrogant & obnoxious,” and said he “ain’t no Christian” in posts spanning from 2015 to 2019.

Trump slammed NBC News on Tuesday, writing on Twitter: “Did anyone get to see that absolute ‘Joke’ of a Town Hall interview that Joe Biden did with Concast @NBCNews, hosted by Lester Holt? What a disgrace to our Country that FREE public airwaves can be used that way. All SOFTBALLS. A big FIX. Time should be paid by the corrupt DNC!”

Did anyone get to see that absolute “Joke” of a Town Hall interview that Joe Biden did with Concast @NBCNews , hosted by Lester Holt? What a disgrace to our Country that FREE public airwaves can be used that way. All SOFTBALLS. A big FIX. Time should be paid by the corrupt DNC! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

