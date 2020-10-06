https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cuties-netflix-billbarr-texas/2020/10/06/id/990716

Netflix has been indicted by a grand jury in Texas after it allegedly promoted “lewd visual material” of children in a recently released sexually suggestive film called “Cuties.”

Last week, a grand jury in Tyler County, Texas delivered the indictment against Netflix.

According to the indictment, Netflix did “knowingly promote visual material which depicts the lewd exhibition of the genitals or pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 years of age at the time the visual material was created, which appeals to the prurient interest in sex, and has no serious, literary, artistic, political, or scientific value.”

On September 9, Netflix released the award-winning film “Cuties,” which focuses on an 11-year-old Muslim girl in Paris who joins a dance crew.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has called for a Department of Justice investigation to investigate Netflix for releasing the film.

“The video streaming service and content-producer Netflix is currently hosting a film entitled ‘Cuties’ that sexualizes young girls, including through dance scenes that simulate sexual activities and a scene exposing a minor’s bare breast,” Cruz wrote in a September letter to Attorney General Bill Barr.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

