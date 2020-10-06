https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/netflix-indicted-cuties-lewd-depictions-underage-girls/

Netflix has been indicted by a grand jury in Texas for allegedly promoting “lewd visual material” of a child in its controversial film “Cuties.”

Already, several members of Congress had written to Attorney General Bill Barr asking for prosecution of Netflix for “child pornography,” and a petition was launched by the organization Enough is Enough seeking an investigation and possible prosecution.

The New York Post reported Netflix was indicted by a grand jury in Tyler County, Texas, charging it knowingly promoted “visual material which depicts the lewd exhibition of the genitals or pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 years of age at the time the visual material was created, which appeals to the prurient interest in sex, and has no serious, literary, artistic, political, or scientific value.”

The movie is about an 11-year-old girl living in Paris who joins a dance team. Critics say it exploits and sexualizes children.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has been among the critics.

“The video streaming service and content-producer Netflix is currently hosting a film entitled ‘Cuties’ that sexualizes young girls, including through dance scenes that simulate sexual activities and a scene exposing a minor’s bare breast,” Cruz said in the congressional letter to Barr.

A Netflix spokesman told the Post the charge is “without merit” because the movie is “a social commentary against the sexualization of young children.”

NOQReport noted the indictment named Wilmot Reed Hastings Jr. or Theodore Anthony Sarandos Jr., Netflix’s co-CEOs, concluding it’s an indication that the grand jury recognizes they are responsible for content decisions.

Enough is Enough said, “Those responsible for the filming, production and distribution of the content MUST be held accountable.

“It is NEVER okay to sexually exploit children in broadcast programming or on the internet … or anywhere else! Further, this type of content whets the appetites and sexual fantasies of pedophiles, sexual predators and traffickers, and sends a message to youth that sexualized behavior is desired.”

The group explained: “Child pornography under federal law is defined as any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a minor (someone under 18 years of age). Visual depictions include photographs, videos, digital or computer generated images indistinguishable from an actual minor, and images created, adapted, or modified, but appear to depict an identifiable, actual minor.”

Earlier, dozens of members of Congress said, “‘Cuties’ defenders claim that the film intends to criticize the objectification of young girls. The reality is that ‘Cuties’ does depict minors engaged in sexually explicit acts. It’s visual fodder for pedophiles and its message is beside the point.”

The lawmkers pointed out there’s “a scene where an 11-year-old girl dressed in a tank and panties in splashed with water and begins twerking in a frenzied kind of way” along with the “display of an 11-year-old child’s bare breast.”

Netflix, Inc. indicted by grand jury in Tyler Co., Tx for promoting material in Cuties film which depicts lewd exhibition of pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 yrs of age which appeals to the prurient interest in sex #Cuties #txlege pic.twitter.com/UJ1hY8XJ2l — Matt Schaefer (@RepMattSchaefer) October 6, 2020

