The New York State Catholic Conference is pushing back on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s directive to close schools in COVID-19 “hot zones,” saying it is an unnecessary “broad-brush approach.”

According to Crux, the organization released a statement in which it said Cuomo’s directive, which comes as several areas in New York City are seeing upticks in coronavirus infections, is not the right move.

“We strongly urge that any action taken addresses actual problem schools where there is a sustained high rate of infection,” the statement reads.

“The Catholic schools throughout our state and, particularly in the densely populated New York City metropolitan area, have rightly been held up as a model for safety in these uncertain times. Our Catholic schools opened for full-time, in-person learning weeks before the New York City public schools and have had no significant COVID-19 outbreaks to date.”

This week, Cuomo agreed with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio that schools in nine virus hot spots school be temporarily closed as officials grapple with rising COVID-19 case numbers.

