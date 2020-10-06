https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/06/new-york-times-tiktok-reporter-blocks-twitter-users-who-criticize-her-reporting/

New York Times TikTok reporter Taylor Lorenz blocked libertarian podcast host Kmele Foster, violating her employer’s social media guidelines following criticism of Lorenz’s characterization of conversations in the exclusive social app “Clubhouse.”

“Not enthusiastic about taking this dispute wide, but I feel obliged to challenge a misleading and potentially harmful false narrative,” Foster wrote on Twitter

On Sunday, Lorenz alleged on Twitter that several men on the platform currently in beta testing were perpetrating malicious sexual behavior on the app.

Foster took issue with Lorenz’s description of events and challenged the narrative on Twitter.

“I was present for some of this. The characterization seems less-than-forthright + uncharitable,” Foster wrote.

Lorenz pushed back, claiming to have been present for the discussion while also relying on audio sent by others in the chatroom.

“If you overheard something that seemed wrong to you, and your (sic) were open to discussing it on Clubhouse, why not engage directly w/ the group in question?” Foster wrote back, to which earned Foster a block.

Image

Image

Here’s the New York Times’ social media policy for its reporters:

If the criticism is especially aggressive or inconsiderate, it’s probably best to refrain from responding. We also support the right of our journalists to mute or block people on social media who are threatening or abusive. (But please avoid muting or blocking people for mere criticism of you or your reporting.)

“I wasn’t abusive. I didn’t speculate about her motives. I did, what Taylor ought to have done: ask direct questions in a serious and professional manner,” Foster wrote.

Other Twitter users noted Lorenz also blocked them for criticism of her reporting, which often focuses on social media trends like TikTok and the activity of Gen Z social media stars.

