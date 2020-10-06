https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/06/newly-declassified-documents-reveal-john-brennan-briefed-president-obama-on-hillary-clintons-plan-to-tie-trump-to-russia/

We learned last month in a letter from Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe to Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham that Russian intelligence knew of Hillary Clinton’s plans to cook up a scandal alleging that Donald Trump was working with Russia and that President Obama was briefed personally on the matter by then-CIA Director John Brennan.

“Additional declassification and public disclosure of related intelligence remains under consideration,” Ratcliffe wrote, and now he’s declassified Brennan’s handwritten notes.

Brooke Singman reports for Fox News:

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe on Tuesday declassified documents that revealed former CIA Director John Brennan briefed former President Obama on Hillary Clinton’s purported “plan” to tie then-candidate Donald Trump to Russia as “a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server” ahead of the 2016 presidential election, Fox News has learned.

Ratcliffe declassified Brennan’s handwritten notes – which were taken after he briefed Obama on the intelligence the CIA received – and a CIA memo, which revealed that officials referred the matter to the FBI for potential investigative action.

A source familiar with the documents explained that Brennan’s handwritten notes were taken after briefing Obama on the matter.

“We’re getting additional insight into Russian activities from [REDACTED],” Brennan notes read. “CITE [summarizing] alleged approved by Hillary Clinton a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisers to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service,” Brennan’s notes read.

“… a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisers to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service.” As Joe Biden would say if he weren’t involved in all this, come on, man!

The Durham report would have been a nice October surprise, but we’re not counting on it.

Such a great photo. So prepared to transfer power peacefully to assist the next duly elected president.

Yep.

