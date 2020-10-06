https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/06/newly-declassified-documents-reveal-john-brennan-briefed-president-obama-on-hillary-clintons-plan-to-tie-trump-to-russia/

We learned last month in a letter from Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe to Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham that Russian intelligence knew of Hillary Clinton’s plans to cook up a scandal alleging that Donald Trump was working with Russia and that President Obama was briefed personally on the matter by then-CIA Director John Brennan.

“Additional declassification and public disclosure of related intelligence remains under consideration,” Ratcliffe wrote, and now he’s declassified Brennan’s handwritten notes.

Proof. @BarackObama @JoeBiden directed their administration to use the powers of government to attack @realDonaldTrump campaign and then transition. The Susan Rice email to herself after the Oval Office meeting was part of a coverup. https://t.co/074DIjOPhc — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 6, 2020

Brooke Singman reports for Fox News:

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe on Tuesday declassified documents that revealed former CIA Director John Brennan briefed former President Obama on Hillary Clinton’s purported “plan” to tie then-candidate Donald Trump to Russia as “a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server” ahead of the 2016 presidential election, Fox News has learned. Ratcliffe declassified Brennan’s handwritten notes – which were taken after he briefed Obama on the intelligence the CIA received – and a CIA memo, which revealed that officials referred the matter to the FBI for potential investigative action. … A source familiar with the documents explained that Brennan’s handwritten notes were taken after briefing Obama on the matter. “We’re getting additional insight into Russian activities from [REDACTED],” Brennan notes read. “CITE [summarizing] alleged approved by Hillary Clinton a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisers to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service,” Brennan’s notes read.

“… a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisers to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service.” As Joe Biden would say if he weren’t involved in all this, come on, man!

This was a coup. Plain and simple — Reality Beaker (@RealityBeaker) October 6, 2020

We know. NOW WHAT? — Social Apocalypse 🎃 (@SocialApocalyps) October 6, 2020

Can they be arrested now? — BeaglesRLife (@coltonsmama01) October 6, 2020

Here is the proof and still the left will not believe — Lance (@LanceLassen) October 6, 2020

When is ANYTHING EVER going to happen?? — Ellipses… (@timothypmartin2) October 6, 2020

Doesn’t matter. No one will report it and Durham is running out the clock. — pickledbeat (@pickledbeat1) October 6, 2020

The Durham report would have been a nice October surprise, but we’re not counting on it.

Now do something about it after four years. — D Weez (@zrs9504) October 6, 2020

And indictments are coming when? — Aloysius Beauregard (@RommelRoo) October 6, 2020

Only way this would carry steam is if someone gets arrested… Till then, this will die a natural death in a few days — Johnny O (@mrgubkin) October 6, 2020

So….more hearings, investigations or are we gonna see action? — IFindITVeryinT 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@i_veryin) October 6, 2020

Bring criminal charges. It’s the only way any of this is going to matter. — Miguelito Loco (@loco_miguelito) October 6, 2020

Can somebody go to jail already? — Happy Cracker (@Chief1860) October 6, 2020

Biden needs to be grilled on this. It is a catastrophe that 99% of the country has NO understanding of what this means. It would shift the election in ways few could comprehend. — Hopey Changey (@hopesparechange) October 6, 2020

Just look how angry his administration looks and they’re definitely not ready to lose control. They had a plan.👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/CNRyKOfxJp — Liana M (@Lianar05) October 6, 2020

Such a great photo. So prepared to transfer power peacefully to assist the next duly elected president.

If Biden wins, this all goes away — Sam J (@sam92_sj) October 6, 2020

Yep.

