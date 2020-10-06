http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/n69w3Cw_8Vg/

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) leads North Carolina Senate Democrat candidate Cal Cunningham, according to a poll released Tuesday.

An East Carolina University (ECU) poll found Tillis leads Cunningham by one point or 46 to 45 percent, and six percent of voters remain undecided. This represents a rise in support for Tillis, as the last ECU survey had Cunningham and Tillis tied at 44 percent.

The poll was conducted after the National File released a report which found that Cunningham was sending lurid text messages to Alrene Guzan Todd, a public relations strategist from California. Cunningham has a wife and two children.

A Monday report from the National File alleged that Cunningham engaged in an illicit affair with an unidentified second woman, citing criminal justice lawyer Erin Brinkman, reportedly a close friend of the woman.

The Cunningham sexting scandal has shaken the North Carolina Senate race.

Cunningham canceled a town hall appearance on Monday.

North Carolina GOP press secretary Tim Wigginton said in a statement on Monday, “Cal Cunningham has been dodging the media since Friday and is now avoiding the people of North Carolina because he doesn’t want to answer for his misconduct.”

“Cunningham owes North Carolinians a full explanation for his extramarital relationship, and he needs to come out of his windowless basement and provide it,” he added.

Joanna Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), told Breitbart News that the North Carolina voters deserve answers regarding Cunningham’s actions.

“Cal Cunningham has centered his entire campaign around duty and honor. North Carolinians deserve answers about Cunningham’s misconduct so they can judge whether he is fit to represent them,” Rodriguez said.

East Carolina University (ECU) conducted the poll between October 2 and 4, contacting 1,232 likely voters in North Carolina. The survey has a 3.2 percent margin of error.

