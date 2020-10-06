http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/xcRu7X6yw8k/

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) reacted to President Donald Trump announcing that he is calling off coronavirus relief talks by stating that we shouldn’t “be making any large political decisions when the president is in such a perilous medical state.”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “[T]he president is not in a good condition. He just was diagnosed with COVID. His oxygen levels were in perilously low areas over the weekend, that were extremely concerning, and then we’re supposed to believe that everything is absolutely fine right now when we were receiving conflicting medical reports from both the White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and some of the physicians that we’re hearing at Walter Reed. Now, I don’t think that we should be making any large political decisions when the president is in such a perilous medical state. He is still receiving interventions and treatments, and we’re in the middle of talking about and making dramatic decisions about what is happening with the COVID stimulus. Not only that, but he’s also directly conflicting himself today. He retweeted the Federal [Reserve] Chairman Jerome Powell, which is saying that Congress cannot do enough when it comes to critical economic indicators like inflation, when it looks at — when we’re looking at joblessness. There is — the Fed is basically telling us that there is no program too big that we could authorize, we cannot effectively spend enough right now, and the president retweeted that while also saying that he’s going to walk away from relief.”

