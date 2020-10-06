https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/one-muallers-dirtiest-cops-doj-cross-hairs/

Guest post by Jacob Engels

Three top non-political career senior prosecutors at DOJ have told DOJ Investigators that Baltimore Assistant US Attorney and former Mueller Prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky lied under oath to the US House Judiciary Committee. Zelinsky told the Committee that he had been told of “political pressure” to shorten the DOJ’s sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone, the long time Trump advisor and loyalist from the draconian 7 to 9 year sentence Zelinsky, a former Clinton State Department Legal Advisor, wanted to hit Stone with.

Although found guilty in a Soviet-style show trial before far left judge Amy Berman Jackson, President Trump commuted the veteran Republican strategist’s sentence after the Forewoman of the Jury was revealed to have hidden social media postings attacking both Stone and Trump in 2019 the year before Stone’s trial to hide her bias and Judge Jackson attacked Trump in her sentencing remarks, insisting that Stone was convicted for “covering up for Trump” which Stone was neither charged with or convicted of.

DOJ fraud chief J.P. Cooney, U.S. attorney first assistant Alessio Evangelista, and a criminal chief Zelinskly declined to name in his testimony all denied having told Zelinsky of any political pressure according to a new report in the Washington Post.

The Post also reported that Zelinsky admitted he never discussed the Stone case with Attorney General William Barr, Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, or then-acting U.S. Attorney for DC Tim Shea. Although all three senior officials have denied Zelinsky’s claim the bombastic Zelinsky told the House Committee he “repeatedly” heard about political pressure.

Under intense questioning by Congressman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) Zelinsky admitted he had applied for a job on the Democratic staff of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff before Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein recommended Zelinsky for Mueller’s “Get Trump” Squad. Zelinsky was also a columnist for the left-wing Huffington Post. Zelinsky prosecuted Papadopoulos before moving to the Stone case.

In a dramatic and calculated gambit ,Zelinsky, former Obama Legal Counsel Jonathan Kravis, Federal Prosecutor Michael Marando, now serving as Counsel to Facebook policing conservative commentary and Prosecutor Adam Jed , who argued for Constitutionality of Gay marriage for the Obama DOJ, all resigned over DOJ’s rejection of their 7-to-9 enhancement of Stone sentence for the process crime of lying to Congress.

Asked about the Stone sentencing controversy in July, Attorney General William Barr denied any political pressure from the White House in Stone’s case saying” The US Attorney came to me and said that the four aligned prosecutors were threatening to resign unless they could recommend seven to nine years, but there was no comparable case to support that. It would have been a very disparate sentence. All the cases were clustered around the three years sentence. And the way they had gotten to the seven to nine was by applying an “enhancement.”

Barr also said “There are debates all the time within the Department of Justice about the proper calculations under the guidelines and whether a particular enhancement applies or doesn’t apply, and those are usually worked out and resolved, but here they were saying that they were taking an enhancement that has traditionally been applied to mafioso and things like that, threatening a witness. They were applying it to him because he had a phone call at night where he told the witness that, “If you want to get it on, let’s get it on and I’ll take your dog.” We felt that technically could apply, but in this case, it really didn’t reflect the underlying conduct. And the overarching requirement at the Department of Justice is that we do not presume and automatically apply the guidelines, we make individual assessments of the defendant and what is really just under the case and nothing that is excessive.”

Barr did not mention that Government Witness Randy Credico who’s dog prosecutors said Stone threatened to steal, testified at Stone’s trial that he never took the threat seriously and wrote a letter to Judge Amy Berman Jackson saying he never felt threatened by Stone or believed that Stone would steal his dog, yet Zelinsky wanted Stone, 68, to serve additional prison time for the so-called threat.

Stone also pointed out that sentencing memo pushed for more jail time because it falsely claimed he had threatened a Federal Judge https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/roger-stone-threaten-kill-federal-judge/ and that the publication of Stone’s book “The Myth of Russian Collusion” slamming the Mueller investigation in violation of the Judge’s controversial gag order, when in fact the book was released before the order was put in place. The Sentencing memo also said Stone had aided “Foreign Interference” in the 2016 election – for which no evidence was found and for which Stone was not charged.

Although President Trump tweeted about the outrageousness of the proposed sentence when it was announced, Barr said he had already decided to review the matter before hearing about the President’s tweet. Now Barr’s testimony has been bolstered by three veteran career prosecutors who denied having told Zelinsky of “political pressure”.

Zelinsky is already reportedly under investigation for his role in the prosecution of George Papadopoulos while serving on Mueller’s hit squad. Recently declassified FBI 302 interviews directly conflict with the court filings that Zelinsky signed in asking a federal judge to send former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos to prison. The court filing, signed by Zelinsky, said Papadopoulos hindered federal prosecutors’ ability to question or arrest a European professor named Joseph Mifsud in mid-February 2017, while the Maltese academic was in Washington.

According to the Papadopoulos sentencing memo signed by Zelinsky and fellow Mueller prosecutors Jeannie Rhee (who represented Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation in the illegal e-mail server case ) and Andrew Goldstein: Papadopoulos’ “lies undermined investigators’ ability to challenge the Professor or potentially detain or arrest him while he was still in the United States.

But FBI 302 reports detailing agents’ interviews with Papadopoulos show that the Trump campaign volunteer had in fact supplied information that would have enabled investigators to challenge or potentially detain or arrest Mifsud while he was in the United States.

In other words, Zelinsky lied and defrauded the court. Reached for comment at his Florida home regarding news that three Senior Career Prosecutors have denied the accuracy of Zelinsky’ s House Testimony, Stone said, “Aaron Zelinsky lied to Congress, the precise crime I was falsely accused of. Zelinsky defrauded the Court in the Papadopoulos case and several times my case. Zelinsky violated my Brady Rights by withholding the fact that Steve Bannon was under investigation at the time he testified against me. Zelinsky suborned perjury by at least three witnesses at my trial. He lied to a Federal Judge insisting the testimony of my former associate Andrew Miller before the Grandy Jury was indispensable to my prosecution, but never called him at my trial or produced any evidence of wrongdoing provided by Miller.”

Stone, a veteran of 11 Republican Presidential campaigns, also told the Gateway Pundit the following.

“Zelinsky found no evidence whatsoever of any of the eighteen crimes he told multiple federal Judges he had evidence of, he bullied and threatened witnesses before the Grand Jury and when his fraudulently obtained search warrants provided no evidence of either Russian Collusion or collaboration with Wikileaks, Zelinsky tried to pressure a junior Trump campaign staffer into wearing a wire and visiting me in Florida to entrap me. I have iron clad proof of each one of these acts of misconduct or over-reach. I have a team of lawyers working on a formal complaint to the Justice Department’s office of Professional Responsibility. I am also filing formal complaints for misconduct against the other three prosecutors. The man is a hot-headed thug. He should be disbarred and prosecuted.“

