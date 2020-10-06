https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/10/06/oops-bidens-mask-slips-reveals-inner-racist-one-time/

Now that we have Britney Spears’ songs in our heads, let’s talk about the most recent racist remark uttered by Joe Biden that the media tried to ignore. A 10-second video clip has re-surfaced from a September 15 roundtable with veterans in Tampa, Fla. In the clip, Biden explains to the veterans that he has been able to quarantine so much because “some black woman was able to stack the grocery shelf.”

While you are thinking to yourself, hey, what if President Trump said those same words during a roundtable discussion, let’s remember that Joe Biden is the Democrat nominee, therefore the one that almost all reporters will be voting for in November. Not only does the press continue to only lob softball questions at him during the rare times he takes questions from them but when he does say something offensive or odd, no one asks for clarification.

“The reason I was able to stay sequestered in my home was because some black woman was able to stack the grocery shelves.” pic.twitter.com/iwXU3km8Oc — DaybreakInsider (@DaybreakInsider) October 6, 2020

That clip was originally shared on September 29. Now, thanks to Turning Point USA senior contributor Rob Smith, the video has resurfaced and gone viral. We know that if Trump made such a remark, the video clip would have gone viral immediately and Trump would be asked to explain it over and over again. But, this is Joe Biden so all that was heard at the time was the chirping of crickets. Rob Smith is a black conservative and it looks like his Twitter account was suspended after this video went viral. I’d like to be shocked by this development but this is normal for our woke, Biden voter overlords at Twitter headquarters.

Biden was trying to make a point about his ability to remain at home for such a long period of time, quarantined during the coronavirus pandemic. He is certainly of the age group that is asked to stay home if possible, and he has some past health issues to take into consideration, too. But, instead of saying that he is staying home as much as possible and taking advantage of virtual campaigning, he went the long way around it. He was trying to say that it is his white privilege, or something, that allows him to stay protected from the coronavirus at home while essential workers show up and do their jobs despite the health risks. He singled out black women and Hispanic workers, of course, because Democrats are all about identity politics and racial victimization. It’s quite a ramble from Sleepy Joe.

“And they say, ‘Well, why in the hell would you say that Biden? You just talked about all these difficulties.’ Well, I’ll tell you why. Because the American public, the blinders have been taken off,” Biden told the roundtable attendees. “They’ve all of a sudden seen a hell of a lot clearer. They’re saying, ‘Jeeze, the reason I was able to stay sequestered in my home is because some Black woman was able to stack the grocery shelf. Or a young Hispanic is out there, these dreamers are out there, 60,000 of them acting as first responders and nurses and docs.’ Or all of a sudden people are realizing, ‘My Lord, these people have done so much. Not just Black, White, across the board, have done so much for me. We can do this. We can get things done.’ And I think they’re ready.”

What Biden does is assume that grocery store workers stocking the shelves are black women which is an odd assumption. In my own experience and anecdotal observation, I would say that the majority of stockers I see during a normal daytime trip to the grocery store are young males. They are white as well as minority workers. And, for Biden to assume that 60,000 DREAMers are working as first responders is probably a stretch, especially given that he also lumps in doctors and nurses in the number. He is just trying to check off the boxes and not leave anyone out of his explanation. He makes it sound like white people are not showing up for work.

My favorite reply came from Dave Rubin.

You ain’t black if you ain’t stocking a grocery shelf for Joe Biden. https://t.co/IyIwm9TmbC — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) October 5, 2020

And Bethany Mandel points out that Joe Biden assumes lower-income workers are used as human shields for more affluent consumers.

This should spark a lot of conversation about the morality of the lockdowns and how we’ve made lower-income Americans into human shields. https://t.co/Bcs6ISfJKe — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 5, 2020

Joe Biden has a history of racist comments. They usually come out when he is speaking off the cuff. With this in mind, you can understand why he is so tethered to his teleprompter. During his 2020 presidential campaign in May, he told a radio show host that if he doesn’t vote for Biden, he “ain’t black.” In August he dissed the African American community for its lack of diversity in thought – “unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.”

You may remember that Biden accused President Trump of being the first racist to be elected president. The fact is that Trump has a pretty good record as far as the black community goes – record-high employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for black Americans, record homeownership, criminal justice reform, permanently fully funding HBCUs instead of annual funding renewals, and the fact that in his life as a private businessman he was often given awards by black leaders for his work in their communities. Joe Biden, by contrast, has a history of complimenting segregationists and calling them his friends.

In his presidential campaign in 2008, he said of Barack Obama, “You got the first mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook, man.” Biden didn’t even realize that Obama was not the first African American to run for president.

In 2014, as vice-president, he lobbed an anti-semitic slur during remarks at the 40th anniversary of the Legal Services Corporation. “That people would come to him and talk about what was happening to them at home in terms of foreclosures, in terms of bad loans that were being … I mean these Shylocks who took advantage of, um, these women and men while overseas.”

And, in August 2019, Biden during a speech to the Asian & Latino Coalition in Iowa, he implied that all poor kids are minorities. These are just a few examples of Joe’s racism surfacing during his on the record remarks. He’ll be given a pass from those on the left as he always receives. The man has been in politics for almost 50 years and his speech still dwells in the past. When his mask drops, the real Joe Biden is revealed. Believe him when he tells us who he is.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

