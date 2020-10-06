https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/parents-revolt-54k-tuition-online-classes-elite-private-school/

(ZEROHEDGE) – Parents at New York’s elite Dalton School are spitting mad over having to pay $54,180 in tuition for online-only classes during the pandemic, according to Bloomberg.

“Now, after weeks of watching kids stream in and out of other private school buildings, and the city’s public schools resuming in-person learning, some Dalton parents are calling for kids to get off their computers and back in the classroom,” according to Bloomberg.

“We are, in short, frustrated and confused and better hope to understand the school’s thought processes behind the virtual model it has adopted,” said a group of about a dozen physician-parents in a letter to the head of the school last week. “Please tell us what are the criteria for re-opening fully in person. Covid-19 is not going away and waiting for that to happen is misguided.”

