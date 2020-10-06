https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/vice-president-mike-pence-plexiglass-barriers/2020/10/06/id/990684

Vice President Mike Pence’s team objects to the use of plexiglass dividers at Wednesday night’s vice-presidential debate in Utah, reports The New York Times.

The Commission on Presidential Debates on Monday announced the use of barriers, a move supported by Sen. Harris, D-Calif.

“We don’t think it’s needed,” Marc Short, Mr. Pence’s chief of staff, told the Times.

“There’s no science to support it. The tables are 12 feet apart and each participant is tested. It’s important for the American people that the debate go forward, and if she’s more comfortable with plexiglass than that’s fine.”

Harris was on board with the safeguards.

“Sen. Harris will be at the debate, respecting the protections that the Cleveland Clinic has put in place to promote safety for all concerned,” Sabrina Singh, a spokeswoman for Harris, told the news outlet.

“If the Trump administration’s war on masks has now become a war on safety shields, that tells you everything you need to know about why their COVID response is a failure.”

Pence has repeatedly tested negative for the novel coronavirus after President Donald Trump tested positive last Thursday.

The commission is also requiring daily COVID-19 testing at the debate and the use of face masks and social distancing at all times.

