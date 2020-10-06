https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/veep-debate-live-blog?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

10:19 — A fly just flew off Pence’s head. Harris misquotes Trump.

10:19 — “I will not sit here and be lectured by the vie president.” — Harris

10:16 — “Justice will be served. But there’s no excuse for the looting and rioting that followed.” — Pence

10:15 — Still 45 minutes to go. Anyone there?

10:13 — “I don’t think so.” — Harris

10:12 — Topic: Breonna Taylor. “Was justice done.”

10:10 — Harris goes back to 1864, says of the American people, “It should be their decision on who should serve.”

10:09 — Pence: “Are you and Joe Biden going to pack the court?”

10:07 — “20 million people would lose their coverage.” — Harris

10: 06 — “Joe would be only the second practicing Catholic to serve as president of the United States.” — Harris

10:04 — Ouch. Pence raking Harris over treatment of Brett Kavanaugh.

10:02 — Topic: SCOTUS and abortion.

10:01 — Page cuts off Pence response.

9:58 — Harris says Trump called American soldiers “suckers and losers,” Cites no source.

9:52 — Harris says allies don’t like us anymore.

9:50 — “China is to blame for the coronavirus.” — Pence

9:48 — Topic: China. Pence talks Harris vote against bill to replace NAFTA.

9:47 — “Joe Biden’s been a cheerleader for communist China.” — Pence

9:45 — “We don’t need a massive $2 trillion New Green Deal.” — Pence

9:43 — Existentialism. Sorry, Soren Kierkegaard.

9:41 — AOC’s New Green Deal. Harris, “Joe believes in science.” “They don’t believe in science.”

9:38 — Topic: Climate change. Hurricanes, forest fires. Make some popcorn.

9:36 — “If you have precondition, they’re coming for you. — Harris

9:35 — Harris invokes the Great Depression.

9:34 — “Joe Biden will not raise taxes on anyone who makes les than for $400,000 a year.” — Harris

9:32 — “On Day 1, Joe Biden’s going to raise your taxes.” — Pence

9:30 — Roads and bridges, Harris says. Eyes glazing over.

9:28 — No one answers. Topic: The economy.

9:26 — Harris doesn’t answer, either. Segues to taxes. Repeatedly looking into the camera. “Joe has been incredibly transparent,” “puts it all out there.”

9:25 — Back to civility. Plaudits all around. No answer to the question.

9:24 — Topic: Should voters know about the candidates’ health?

9:24 — No answer. Harris details her bio.

9:23 — To Harris: Presidential disability?

9:22 — Harris smiling a lot, like Biden does while debating.

9:20 — Pence goes back, says Harris and Biden are “continuing to undermine” confidence is a vaccine.

9:19 — Topic: Old guys. Trump would be 74 on Inauguration Day, Biden, 78. What’s the plan?

9:18 — Would you take a vaccine? “If Donald Trump tells me to take it, I’m not taking it.” — Harris

9:16 — Pence segues to Supreme Court nomination. “Thank you Mr. Vice President,” Page says.

9:16 — Topic: The “superspreader” event at the WH.

9:15 — Moderator already losing control.

9:14 — “If I may finish, senator.” — Pence

9:13 — Forget civility. “Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking!” — Harris

9:12 — Zing! On Biden/Harris COVID-19 plan, “It looks a little like plagiarism, which Joe Biden knows something about.” — Pence

9:11 — So much civility. No one has interrupted the other once!

9:10 — “From the very first day, President Trump has put the health of Americans first.” — Pence

9:09 — “This administration has forfeited its right to re-election.” — Harris

9:08 — “They knew and they covered it up.” — Harris

9:08 — First question on COVID-19. Harris says it’s been a monumental failure by the Trump administration.

9:07 — “Americans deserve a debate that is respectful ands civil” — moderator Susan Page of USA Today.

9:06 — Here we go! Nine segments. Buckle in — and drink some coffee.

This won’t be Trump vs. Biden, but it’ll still be fun. Stay tuned. The live blog coming up.

