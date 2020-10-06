https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/519858-pence-wants-no-plexiglass-at-upcoming-vp-debate

Vice President Pence is requesting that no plexiglass dividers be placed on his side of the stage during the vice presidential debate in Utah against Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisRepublican COVID-19 outbreak rocks the 2020 race VP debate to install plexiglass between Pence and Harris Growing White House coronavirus infections highlight debate safety concerns MORE (D-Calif.) on Wednesday, according to The Washington Post.

The Biden campaign said Monday that plexiglass dividers would be installed on the debate stage in Salt Lake City.

The news came as numerous people in President Trump Donald John TrumpState Department revokes visa of Giuliani-linked Ukrainian ally: report White House Gift Shop selling ‘Trump Defeats COVID’ commemorative coin Biden says he should not have called Trump a clown in first debate MORE’s administration, including the president and first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpWhite House Gift Shop selling ‘Trump Defeats COVID’ commemorative coin Hillicon Valley: CEOs of Google, Facebook and Twitter to testify before Senate | European Union police agency warns of increase in cybercrime | Twitter to remove posts hoping for Trump’s death White House not contact tracing Rose Garden event considered possible ‘superspreader’: report MORE, tested positive for the coronavirus late last week.

Following the president’s diagnosis late Thursday night, several other top Republicans — including former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayWhite House not contact tracing Rose Garden event considered possible ‘superspreader’: report Watchdog group says top Trump trade adviser should be fired for Hatch Act violations Republican COVID-19 outbreak rocks the 2020 race MORE, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and Sens. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonRepublican COVID-19 outbreak rocks the 2020 race Senate leaves town for two weeks amid coronavirus outbreak We need to curb the coronavirus outbreak in the Senate — now MORE (Wis.), Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeHillicon Valley: CEOs of Google, Facebook and Twitter to testify before Senate | European Union police agency warns of increase in cybercrime | Twitter to remove posts hoping for Trump’s death Republican COVID-19 outbreak rocks the 2020 race Fox’s Gillian Turner reveals testing positive for COVID-19 in September MORE (Utah) and Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisHillicon Valley: CEOs of Google, Facebook and Twitter to testify before Senate | European Union police agency warns of increase in cybercrime | Twitter to remove posts hoping for Trump’s death Republican COVID-19 outbreak rocks the 2020 race Senate leaves town for two weeks amid coronavirus outbreak MORE (N.C.) — have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pence and the second lady, Karen Pence Karen Sue PenceThe Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump eager to leave the hospital Pence, second lady test negative for COVID-19 again before heading to Utah Pence tests negative for COVID-19 for third time since Trump’s diagnosis MORE, have both tested negative for COVID-19.

Marc Short, chief of staff to Pence, said his team did not see plexiglass dividers as medically necessary, according to the Post. Other safety measures have already been agreed to, such as daily testing for both Pence and Harris and a 12-foot distance between them.

“If she wants it, she’s more than welcome to surround herself with plexiglass if that makes her feel more comfortable,” Short said according to the newspaper. “It’s not needed.”

Following the president’s diagnosis, the Commission on Presidential Debates said it would have the candidates stand 13 feet apart, as opposed to seven feet.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenState Department revokes visa of Giuliani-linked Ukrainian ally: report Biden says he should not have called Trump a clown in first debate Biden inquired about calling Trump after coronavirus diagnosis MORE’s campaign has supported plexiglass dividers, and Biden himself has suggested that he was open to plexiglass in the Oct. 15 presidential debate.

This wouldn’t be the first time plexiglass was used during a debate. Last Saturday, South Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison set up a barrier between himself and Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamHillicon Valley: CEOs of Google, Facebook and Twitter to testify before Senate | European Union police agency warns of increase in cybercrime | Twitter to remove posts hoping for Trump’s death VP debate to install plexiglass between Pence and Harris Senate leaves town for two weeks amid coronavirus outbreak MORE (R-S.C.) during their debate.

The Hill has reached out to both the Trump and Biden campaigns for further comment.

