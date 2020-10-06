https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pentagon-coast-guard-covid-quarantine/2020/10/06/id/990655

The Pentagon says service chiefs and other military leaders, including top U.S. general Mark Milley, are self-quarantining after the Coast Guard’s No. 2 in charge tested positive for COVID-19, reports CNN.

“On Monday, the Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard, Admiral Charles Ray, tested positive for COVID-19. He was tested the same day, after feeling mild symptoms over the weekend,” the Coast Guard said in a statement Tuesday.

“The Coast Guard is following established policies for COVID, per CDC guidelines, to include quarantine and contact tracing. According to CDC guidelines, any Coast Guard personnel that were in close contact will also quarantine. In accordance with established Coast Guard COVID policies, Admiral Ray will be quarantining from home,” the statement said.

Ray participated in meetings at the Pentagon last week.

COVID-19 has spread through the White House, with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump infected and at least a dozen others in the president’s orbit.

Three more West Wing staffers tested positive for the virus on Monday, including press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

