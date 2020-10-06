https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/photos-released-young-girls-biden-hoping-see-dance-4-years-video/

Creepy Joe Biden has struck again on Monday, saying that he wants to see young girls at his campaign stop “dancing when they are four years older.”

The shocking incident took place during a campaign stop at the Little Haiti Cultural Center in Miami on Monday.

“The bad news is” creepy uncle Joe strikes again. pic.twitter.com/KL3HFFxlIE — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) October 5, 2020

Speaking with his back to the audience, Biden cracked a joke about how the “bad news” is that he is coming back.

“The good news is, for me, I’m here. The bad news is, for you, I’m coming back,” he said.

At this point, young girls standing off to the side of the stage caught the eye of the Democratic nominee.

“I want to see these beautiful young ladies, I want to see them dancing when they are four years older too,” he said.

That was inappropriate and bizarre.

Now a second video has been released showing the girls Biden made inappropriate comments about.

This guy is straight out of a corporate training video on how NOT to behave at an organization.

These are the young girls that Biden wants to see dance in 4 years. Yikes pic.twitter.com/Gz6F8A1rka — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) October 5, 2020

