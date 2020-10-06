https://justthenews.com/world/middle-east/president-trump-tweets-all-us-troops-should-be-withdrawn-afghanistan-christmas?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump on Wednesday tweeted that the United States should withdraw all of its troops from Afghanistan by Christmas.

“We should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas!” the president tweeted.

Reuters reported that earlier on Wednesday, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said that the U.S. presently has fewer than 5,000 troops in Afghanistan and will decrease the level to 2,500 by early 2021.

Foreign forces are slated to depart from Afghanistan by May of next year in connection with an agreement struck between America and the Taliban, if a ceasefire between the Taliban and the Afghanistan government sticks, Military Times reports.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

