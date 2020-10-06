https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/presidents-doctor-says-he-has-been-coronavirus-symptom-free-day?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump continues to recover steadily from his encounter with the novel coronavirus, according to a memo released by his doctor Wednesday afternoon.

The president has been free of any virus-related symptoms for 24-hours and has not experienced a fever in four days, said Dr. Sean Conley. Additionally, POTUS’s oxygen saturation, respiratory rate, and other vital conditions were inside the normal range.

Of Monday, Conley said that the president had “detectable levels” of coronavirus antibodies that were not detectable last Thursday. “We’ll continue to monitor closely,” said the physician.

Trump early Friday morning announced that he had tested positive for the virus. He then went to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he was treated for the virus and released Monday.

