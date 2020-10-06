https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/pro-antifa-communist-candidate-leading-ted-wheeler-portland-mayoral-race/

At the same time, Wheeler has faced intense criticism throughout the summer for his handling of protests and policing. And another recent poll, conducted on behalf of a City Hall police accountability measure, had Wheeler at 26% favorability, The Oregonian reported.

Iannarone was once spotted at an event wearing a skirt that featured several murderous communist dictators, including Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong, and Che Guevara.

Portland Mayoral candidate Sarah Iannarone, sporting a skirt featuring numerous communist dictators (click to enlarge).

Her explanation for wearing said skirt?

Her communist supporters defended her:

One guy attempted to laugh it off as a joke:

Could you imagine the outrage if some conservative politician wore an outfit with pictures of Hitler and Pinochet, then claimed it was a joke?

Iannarone’s campaign manager is activist-turned-grifter Greg McKelvey, who previously headed up the election week protests-turned-riots back in 2016. Here she is with him:

McKelvey is a devout communist. Here are pictures of him proudly wearing a hat with communist logos:

And here he is openly admitting he’s a communist:

He’s also pals with Cory Booker:

But Iannarone hasn’t committed to completely abolishing the police. She’s only said she wants a $25 Million cut to the bureau. Will the mob eventually turn against her?

Things are about to get a lot more interesting in the Rose City. Can’t wait to see how this petri dish plays out!

