At the same time, Wheeler has faced intense criticism throughout the summer for his handling of protests and policing. And another recent poll, conducted on behalf of a City Hall police accountability measure, had Wheeler at 26% favorability, The Oregonian reported.

Iannarone was once spotted at an event wearing a skirt that featured several murderous communist dictators, including Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong, and Che Guevara.

Her explanation for wearing said skirt?

Educate yourself; fascism endangers us all. https://t.co/RGi4GAucy4 — sarah iannarone (she/her) (@sarahforpdx) June 3, 2019

Her communist supporters defended her:

That dress rules, thanks for sharing! — The Conquest of Bats (@batposting) October 6, 2020

One guy attempted to laugh it off as a joke:

LOL do you really not notice the celebrity satirist and parody actor @revbillytalen as part of this event? Do you even know what parody and satire means? Lighten up a little. — Michael Downey #BLM 🇺🇳 (@downey) October 5, 2020

Could you imagine the outrage if some conservative politician wore an outfit with pictures of Hitler and Pinochet, then claimed it was a joke?

Iannarone’s campaign manager is activist-turned-grifter Greg McKelvey, who previously headed up the election week protests-turned-riots back in 2016. Here she is with him:

McKelvey is a devout communist. Here are pictures of him proudly wearing a hat with communist logos:

And here he is openly admitting he’s a communist:

Greg McKelvey was a delegate for Bernie Sanders. He identifies as an open communist & currently serves as VP on the black caucus for Oregon Democrats. He advocates for political violence, & was previously arrested & charged for allegedly kidnapping & strangling an underage girl. pic.twitter.com/VPbpPzEctJ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 15, 2020

He’s also pals with Cory Booker:

But Iannarone hasn’t committed to completely abolishing the police. She’s only said she wants a $25 Million cut to the bureau. Will the mob eventually turn against her?

Things are about to get a lot more interesting in the Rose City. Can’t wait to see how this petri dish plays out!

